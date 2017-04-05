Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THURSDAY APRIL 6, 2017

In the backwash of the monster low pressure system…its rolling to the northeast part of the nation…major travel delays there…for us…morning clouds…maybe a spot snow flurries early morning…STL and points north/northeast…clearing skies and turning partly sunny for the afternoon…no ballgame concerns…but it will be windy and chilly. clear skies Thursday night into Fridat morning…spot frost away from the city….still chilly with partly sunny skies on Friday…then a quick turn around for the weekend…partly sunny and a fast warm up…69 Saturday and 79 on Sunday!! This is a great sign that the bowling ball pattern of storm after storm is breaking down.