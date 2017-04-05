Debate over Sobriety Checkpoints moves to Missouri Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, MO (KTVI) - Police departments in Missouri could soon lose out on the option of receiving state funding for sobriety checkpoints. Some Missouri lawmakers believe there are more cost-effective ways of keeping drunk drivers off the road. There are others who believe sobriety checkpoints are an important life-saving form of policing.

State Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, (R) Shell Knob, is sponsoring legislation that would reduce available grant money for sobriety checkpoints to $1. He says money should instead be available for saturation patrols.

Sobriety checkpoints are areas where police stay in one location and check driver after driver. Saturation patrols place a larger than usual number of officers on the road when it’s believed there’s a likelihood of drunk driving.

“What we want to do as a budget committee and as a General Assembly is spend the money in a way that’s most effective,” said Fitzpatrick. “And the data shows that saturation patrols are more effective than checkpoints at getting drunk drivers off the road.”

Fitzpatrick said for every DWI arrest made by a checkpoint, the state cost is $1,000. He said the cost was $700 for every DWI arrest made through saturation enforcement.

Meghan Carter is the executive director of the Missouri chapter of M.A.D.D. She disagrees with Fitzpatrick’s assessment. Carter says checkpoints should not just be measured by arrests. She believes some people make life-saving decisions because they fear the possibility of being stopped at a checkpoint.

“It’s being used as a deterrent that will then remind everyone to make those good choices because law enforcement is out there,” said Carter.

She says it’s difficult to measure how many lives have been saved by people staying home out of a fear of driving through a checkpoint, but believes saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints are both effective tools.

Fitzpatrick believes checkpoints are becoming outdated because social media can sometimes be used to warn drivers of a checkpoint’s location. Carter believes checkpoints are still effective and points to a recent checkpoint in Kansas City as proof.

“There were 66 DWI arrests in a 48-hour period,” said Carter. “That’s huge.”

She said M.A.A.D. plans on having its voice heard in Jefferson City. HB 4 passed the Missouri House of Representatives this week and is now on its way to the Missouri Senate.