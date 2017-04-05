Florida girl’s project inspires acts of kindness, respect at vandalized U City cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) - A little girl from Florida is inspiring students in St. Louis.

When Ayel Morgenstern, 6, heard about the vandalism at Chesed Shel-Emeth Cemetery in University City in February, the Boca Raton native came up with an idea to help the community heal.

Morgenstern hand painted more than 150 rocks, each to be delivered to the affected gravestones.

“There’s a Jewish custom of actually continuing that burial process. Placing a stone, on a grave, when you visit a Jewish cemetery,” H.F. Ebstein Hebrew Academy Rabbi Yaakov Green said.

Fifth grade students from Epstein, along with students at Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School and Torah Prep School of St. Louis, took part in the project of placing a stone on a grave.

Local students were impressed by Morgenstern’s creativity and kindness.

“I thought what the girl did was very special,” Adam Felsher said. “I thought she was older.” Felsher is a 5th grade student at Epstein.

Morgenstern painted ladybugs and hearts on each rock.

“They were all different colors and designs, and everything. It must have taken a long time to paint all of them,” Epstein 5th grader Nathaniel Chervitz, 10, said.