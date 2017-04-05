× How to add FOX 2 to your Amazon Alexa flash news briefing

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – FOX 2 is now offering news updates from Amazon Alexa. You can get headlines and weather from your Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Amazon Tap and many more devices. All you need to do is ask, “Alexa, what’s in the news?”

Alexa comes with several national news services ready to give you updates. You’ll need to setup your preferences with Amazon to enable local news.

Just click “Enable Skill” to subscribe to our local news service.