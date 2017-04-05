× Illinois treasurer to return Purple Heart to Vietnam veteran

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Vietnam War veteran from Illinois will receive a long-lost Purple Heart from state Treasurer Michael Frerichs (FRAYR’-ikz).

The treasurer plans to return the medal to Harold J. Walker in Chicago on Wednesday. It ended up turned over to the government as unclaimed property .

The Purple Heart is given in the name of the president to anyone killed or wounded while serving in the military.

Walker lived in Illinois when he was drafted by the U.S. Army. He now lives in Mississippi.

His purple heart is one of several medals among unclaimed property belonging to Walker.

The Illinois treasurer is the custodian of unclaimed property. It includes money or items found in or associated with lost bank accounts or insurance policies or from forgotten safe deposit boxes.