ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – FOX 2 is once again a proud sponsor of this years upcoming Bark in the Park event on Saturday May 20th in Forest Park. Bring your pup to the park for a day filled with activities for the whole family, all to benefit the Humane Society of Missouri. You can also whet your whistle in the Biergarten this year.

More information: hsmo.org/bark