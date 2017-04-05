× Kansas City voters OK lower penalties for pot possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Possession of small amounts of marijuana in Kansas City will no longer bring a large fine or the possibility of jail time.

Kansas City voters on Tuesday approved a proposal that lowers the maximum fine to $25 from $500 and removes the possibility of up 180 days in jail.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2o3sU5N ) the change applies only to cases in municipal court in which defendants possessed 35 grams or less of marijuana _ about 1 1/4 ounces.

The measure also eliminated city charges for possession of marijana-related paraphernalia.

Twenty-nine states plus Washington, D.C., have legalized marijuana either for recreational or medical use. Missouri this year eliminated jail time for first-time offenders convicted of possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana.