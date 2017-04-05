× Lightning strikes MICDS campus

LADUE, MO (KTVI) – It’s a day of clean-up at the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) in Ladue after lightning struck a smoke stack on the campus.

The strike happened during overnight storms. It did substantial damage to a chimney on the middle school building, knocking several bricks off.

It’s the oldest building on the MICDS campus. Fifth through eighth grade attend classes there.

Students who normally have classes on the top floor of the building were moved to other areas for at least Wednesday.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Repair crews are working quickly to fix the chimney before more storms move in.