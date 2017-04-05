Missouri sheriff charged with assault in woman’s handcuffing

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) _ A southeast Missouri sheriff has been charged with assault for allegedly handcuffing a 77-year-old woman with enough force to cause her to have a heart attack.

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson also is charged with other crimes including forgery and robbery. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced the charges Wednesday. Hutcheson was briefly jailed Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County before being released on $75,000 bond.

The 33-year-old Hutcheson was elected sheriff in November. A phone number for him is not listed. Coroner Terry Parker is serving as acting sheriff.

Hutcheson faces seven counts each of forgery and tampering with computer data, and one count of first-degree robbery. He’s charged with assault in the handcuffing of the woman who was in a civil dispute with one of Hutcheson’s relatives.