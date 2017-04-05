× More high-speed rail fixes under way in central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) _ Officials say more improvements related to high-speed rail in central Illinois are underway.

Randy Lovell is a senior construction manager for Union Pacific Railroad’s consultant, STV Inc. He tells The (Bloomington) Pantagraph that temporary closures started in the region this week to finish street work related to improvement of a nearby crossing.

The projects include new curbs and sidewalks and roadway pavement work.

Lovell says other work, including fencing, remains in Bloomington.

State transportation officials and Union Pacific have monitored upgrades funded with federal high-speed rail money.

The goal is to allow passenger trains to travel up to 110 mph, shaving an hour off the run between Chicago and St. Louis. It currently takes over five hours.

The entire project is slated for completion by year’s end.

