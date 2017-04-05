Mother of murder victim talks about Crime Victim’s week

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Tyrin Williams was one of 2016’s 188 murder victims in St. Louis city. The murder rate tied the year before, which is at a 20 year high. There are 38 murders so far this year.

These are lives we are talking about, taken from loved ones who are also victims. Rhonda Williams is Tyrin’s mom. She joins us during this Crime Victim’s week.

Rhonda`s son was looking forward to getting his college and basketball career back on track and was accepted to Harris Stowe State University on a scholarship. He was a standout player at Riverside High School. His murder remains unsolved.