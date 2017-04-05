New details in Chuck Berry’s funeral service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI)-There are new details this morning about Sunday's funeral for Rock and Roll legend Chuck Berry. The first salute is actually Saturday night, April 8th.

There will be a celebratory toast to Chuck Berry at Blueberry Hill in The Delmar Loop. It starts at 10 p.m. Fans, wherever they are, are encouraged to raise their glass in tribute.

On Sunday, a public viewing begins at 8 a.m. at The Pageant. You can start lining up at 5 a.m.

A private Celebration of Life for family and musical friends begins at 1 p.m. with the procession to the cemetery around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

There is no word on which celebrities will be in attendance.