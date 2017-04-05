New warehouse tenants bring hundreds of jobs to Hazelwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI) – A major announcement Wednesday night that would bring hundreds of jobs to the City of Hazelwood.

A couple of business developers revealed to the city they're plans for companies moving into the Hazelwood Logistics Center. That building houses some warehouses, two of which will be leased by the two developers who made announcement tonight.

One of the businesses is Quiet Logistics, Inc. 3rd party distribution company that works Amazon and Walmart type companies. The other is Bunzl Distribution Midcentral, Inc., a grocery supplier.

The center which is on Lindbergh Boulevard has one building fully leased, two more that will be finished this summer, plus two more buildings that should be done and leased by end of year, with a total of 1,200 jobs.

The city says this type of development is welcomed news not only for the industrial park but also for the impact it will have on the community.

David Cox, City of Hazelwood Economic Developer said, "It's very exciting because unfortunately when McGee originally developed the Hazelwood Logistic Center it planned to be an industrial office park and they started building just as the national economy started to tank and things were on a halt after the first building but Northpoint has been able to come in and actually build buildings and get them out of the ground they've been two buildings and have two under construction and they should have two more completed by next year."

38.771440 -90.370949