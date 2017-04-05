See Smurfs: The Lost Village and help Variety the Children’s Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - "Smurfs: the lost village" opens this Friday. It's the first fully animated Smurf's feature. You can watch the movie and support Variety, The Children's Charity by visiting any Marcus Wehrenberg Theatre.

Variety Kid Holly Connor and Executive Director Brian Roy tell us what the event means to the children.

Tickets go on sale April 7th until the end of May. Visit any Marcus Wehrenberg Theatre and get one or more of this year`s gold heart pins.

There are two pins this year, featuring characters from the movie. They are Papa Smurf and Smurfette!

These pins are $3 each and all the proceeds will benefit children with special needs.

They are being sold across the country and are a major fundraiser for Variety.The funds collected in St. Louis will stay here to help local kids with disabilities reach their full potential.

Variety has done the gold heart pin campaign since 1991 by teaming up with a movie studio.

To learn more visit varietystl.org or marcustheatres.com.