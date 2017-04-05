Serial flasher? Man, wanted for indecent exposure in Colorado could be tied to incident in St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) - A man wanted for indecent exposure in Colorado could be tied to several Missouri cities, including University City.

Police in Boulder, Colorado are asking for help to identifying a man who was seen masturbating in a costume store April 3rd.

The man is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, 5’9”, and weighing about 185 pounds.

This incident might not be his first.

A man sharing a similar description was caught on camera in the Kansas City area, Springfield, Missouri, and University City, all in the past year.

Fox 2 aired security footage of a man who exposed himself to a passerby at the Delmar Loop.

The incident took place in November 2016. The woman was not injured.