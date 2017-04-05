Three killed in Soulard box company explosion identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Police have identified three people killed in a Monday morning explosion at a box company in Soulard.

Kenneth Trentham, 59, Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez, 43 and 46-year-old Christopher Watkins were all pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the victims were killed after a large boiler exploded through the roof of the Loy-Lange Box Company located at 222 Russell Boulevard. It caused a major collapse.

Trentham and a fourth victim were inside the building at the time.

A large section of the boiler entered the roof of Faultless Healthcare Linen at 2030 S. Broadway, where Gonzalez-Suarez, Watkins and a fifth victim were inside as well.

Another piece of the boiler entered the roof of Pioneer Industrial at 400 Russell causing damage. No one was hurt.

The Bomb and Arson Unit responded and the investigation is ongoing.