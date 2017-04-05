Watch live video of April the pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – A New York zoo’s pregnant giraffe has its own website, a GoFundMe page, an apparel line and millions of people worldwide watching live-streaming video waiting for it to give birth.

The 15-year-old long-legged internet star is named April and is expected to give birth any time now in an enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village 130 miles northwest of New York City.

The privately owned zoo’s giraffe cam began live-streaming video from April’s enclosure in February. The feed gained millions of views on YouTube as people around the world check on April’s condition.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Wednesday morning:

“Allysa is back on site and doing better from her cold – she appreciates your well wishes! She reports that April is in the same condition as reported on last night’s “Evening Update”. We have a new photo of mammary development in comments section. Today should yield additional yard time, as temperatures hover at safe levels and the rain as subsided. Watch for a new enrichment item placed in the Stall today, courtesy of an April fan!”

The Zoo posted this update to Facebook Tuesday night:

“April continues to carry her great demeanor as you saw with Jordan, Corey, Joel and support staff today while cleaning the giraffe barn. She is big, udders are full, light discharge —-aaaannnnndddd thats it! She looks, and is acting, great!”