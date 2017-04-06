$55 million POWERplex development coming to Chesterfield Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI)-Plans for the nation`s largest baseball and softball complex will be unveiled this evening. It's a project backed by St. Louis Cardinals players and officials as well as area civic leaders.

The Baseball and Softball Education Foundation will unveil plans for POWERplex, a 74-acre sports campus in the Chesterfield Valley. The massive $55 million facility will include climate-controlled multi-sport domes, multiple turfed fields and educational facilities.

Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny is the lead ambassador for the project. The goal is to attract traveling youth and amateur sports teams from across the country that might otherwise choose cities like Indianapolis, Memphis, Kansas and Peoria.

Early estimates expect the POWERplex will bring in more than a million annual visitors to the area by hosting 70 major events and tournaments. It`s set to be built along north outer 40 road near the existing Chesterfield Valley athletic complex fields.

No public subsidies are planned in the campus development. Tonight`s private fundraising event at Ballpark Village is sold out.

Phase one of the project is expected to be open in 2018 with phase two being developed in 2020.