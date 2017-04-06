$55 million sports complex could be coming to Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) - A new “ballpark village” may be coming to Chesterfield; this one for actually playing baseball.

The proposed PowerPlex is a $55 million, 74-acre complex with domed fields and hard courts, plus a 2,500 seat stadium, as well as another temporary dome to keep outdoor fields covered during winter months. It would also include classrooms and a theater, with a focus on character education through sports.

“The attitude of gratitude and really making it as much of an education platform, using sports for the common good…building great ballplayers, while also really developing good people,” said Dan Buck, a spokesman for PowerPlex.

Buck said $15 million have already been raised. Proponents are launching a capital campaign at Ballpark Village Thursday to raise $4 million more to get the project off the ground. The goal is to play ball as early as late fall of 2018.