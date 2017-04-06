BBB warns against untrustworthy lawn contractors

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Spring is here, which means it’s time to turn your winter yard into a spring-ready yard. If you are looking to revamp your lawn and landscape, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) can help you find a trustworthy contractor.

BBB suggests prior to hiring a contractor to know what you want. This way you can communicate clearly your expectations to the contractor. Also, they suggest to request a written contract with agreed upon fees. By doing this, you know exactly what both parties agreed upon, the services you can expect to receive and the amount of money both the contractor and you have agreed to.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau joins us for more on hiring trustworthy lawn and landscaping companies.

For more information, visit www.bbb.org.