Blues Power Play Wakes Up, Note Beats Panthers 6-3

After being in a 1 for 20 slide, the Blues power play scored twice in the team’s 6-3 win over the Panthers on Thursday night in Surprise, Florida. Patrik Berglund and Alex Pietrangelo accounted for the man advantage scores. They were part of a four goal third period for St. Louis. Also scoring for the Blues were Ryan Reaves, Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron and Jaden Schwartz. Jake Allen stopped 29 of 32 shots to get the win in goal for the Blues.

Many of the goals were career marks for several players. With his goal, Alex Pietrangelo now has 300 career points. Patrik Berglund’s goal was his 23rd of the year, a new career high for the big forward. Ryan Reaves’ goal with his sixth of the season, matching his career high in goals for one year.

The victory gives the Blues a magic number of one to clinch third place in the Central Division. That would set up a Blues vs Minnesota Wild opening round playoff series next week. The Blues have a one point lead over Nashville for that third place spot. The Blues have two games remaining on their regular season schedule, while the Predators have just one game left.