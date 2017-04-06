× Cardinals Suffer “Sticky” loss to Cubs

After building an early 3-0 lead, the Cardinals found themselves in a sticky situation and a 6-4 loss to the Cubs on Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium. First inning RBI singles by Matt Adams and Randal Grichuk helped build the 3-0 lead on Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey, a former Redbird hurler. Lance Lynn was flying through the early innings in his return from Tommy John surgery. Lynn ended up pitching into the sixth inning while allowing two runs.

The seventh inning was the Cardinals downfall. Clinging to a 4-2 lead, relief pitcher Brett Cecil struck out Cubs pinch hitter Matt Szczur, but the ball bounced in the dirt on the strike three pitch. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina couldn’t find the ball and Szczur reached first base. Molina eventually found the ball, it was stuck to his check protector! Cecil’s troubles continued in the inning when the Cubs Kyle Schwarber hit a go ahead three run homer, putting Chicago ahead 5-4.

The Cubs added another run to make the final score 6-4. The series result: Cubs two wins, the Cardinals just one.

After the game, both Molina and Cards manager Mike Matheny were asked about the sticking ball in the seventh inning.