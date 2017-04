× Comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

LOS ANGELES, CA – TMZ reports that comedian Don Rickles has died at 90-years-old. They say he passed away Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. His wife Barbara was by his side.

The legendary stand-up comedian and actor voiced Mr. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise. He is perhaps best known as an insult comic.

