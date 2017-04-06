Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for FRIDAY APRIL 7, 2017

The big slow moving low pressure over the Great Lakes will move into eastern Canada on Friday…that will allow a dome of high pressure to settle right over us…plenty of sunshine…the key Friday…lighter wind…still a little chilly for this time of year…but with the light winds…it will be fine to be out and about…then a quick turn around for the weekend…partly sunny and a fast warm up…69 Saturday and 79 on Sunday!! Each afternoon will be on the windy side…scattered rain and storms for Monday…but the bowling ball pattern of storm after storm is breaking down.