Economists predict St. Louis to have ‘hot’ housing market in 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – According to a recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, permits to build homes in the St. Louis metropolitan area are at the highest level since 2007.

Economists predicted St. Louis to have the best housing market in the country in 2016 and they were right. Now, St. Louis is predicted to maintain this same momentum throughout 2017. The three key points to the success of the housing market in St. Louis is the tight and limited inventory, the affordable value on homes or plots of land and low mortgage interest rates.

President of Groundwork Mortgage Jeff Berger joins us for more on the St. Louis housing market.