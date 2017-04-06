× Fight leads to deadly shooting on UMSL South MetroLink train

NORMANDY, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating a fatal shooting on a MetroLink train overnight. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the UMSL South Station located at 7790 Natural Bridge.

Metro officials say the victim and an adult male got into a fight as the train was pulling into the station. Upon arrival, authorities located a male in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“When the train stopped, the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after by responding officers. A firearm was recovered.”

The victim will be identified after next of kin is notified.

MetroLink Station Shuttles began transporting passengers by bus between the North Hanley and UMSL South MetroLink Stations. Anyone traveling at the time may have experienced delays of up to one hour.

Affected stations included North Hanley, UMSL North and UMSL South.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.