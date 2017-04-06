Forest Park to hold largest Make-a-Wish walk in country

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI ) – Saturday, April 15, Forest Park is host to the largest Walk for Wishes event in the entire country and all funds raised will go toward making wishes come true for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

The event will kick off at the Muny upper parking lot in Forest Park and includes at 5k and a 1-mile walk. Registration for the walk is free, but there is a $25 fee for the run. There is no minimum fundraising requirement, but it is always encouraged; if you raise $100, you will get a free Walk for Wishes t-shirt.

Also, the event will have a ‘Wish Zone’ full of family friendly activities such as bounce houses, face painting and food.

If you cannot make it to the walk, there is an opportunity to become a virtual walker. Visit www.mo.wish.org for more information.

Co-Chair of Walk for Wishes Jeff Comoto and 8-year old Lilah join us for more on the Centene Walk for Wishes.

For more information, visit www.WalkforWishesSTL.com.

Centene Walk for Wishes

Forest Park

Saturday, April 15

Run starts at 8:00am; Walk starts at 9:00am