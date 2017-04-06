Health expert reveals CDC changes to HPV vaccine

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Originally, the HPV vaccine came in a series of three. Now, CDC officials recommend fewer shots to keep your children protected.

In a recent study, the CDC revealed two shots of the HPV vaccine are as effective at protecting children against HPV infections as the three shot series. The vaccines must be at least six months apart.

The HPV vaccine comes with the stigma that it is only for young girls, but it is used for pre-teen boys and girls at the age of 11 or 12 and is designed to protect young children from HPV infections and pre-cancers.

Dr. Heather Joyce from Mercy Clinic Pediatrics joins us for more information on the changes to the HPV vaccine.