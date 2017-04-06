× Illinois House approves new stopgap budget plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois House wants to tap incoming but unallocated revenue to relieve struggling universities and human services.

The House voted 64-45 Thursday to authorize spending $817 million that is sitting in special funds during a two-yearlong budget holdup.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Greg Harris is the sponsor. He says the measure would release $559 million to higher education and $258 million to human services whose funding is not ordered by court rulings.

The money is a small portion of income tax revenue set aside in funds that can’t be spent until the Legislature authorizes it.

Gov. Bruce Rauner says it doesn’t fix long-term problems and doesn’t support it.

The Republican governor has been at odds with legislative Democrats since 2015 over a budget.

The bill is HB109