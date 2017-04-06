Medical expert debunks organ donation myths

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – April is National Organ Donor month. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, there are over 120,000 people waiting for organ donation. There are some myths to consider, however, on the process of organ donation.

One myth is you become an organ donor by simply signing your name on the back of your license. In order to be an organ donor, family, friends, etc. need to know your wishes. When you come into the hospital dying, the doctor’s number one priority is to ensure you live. They do not ask if you are an organ donor.

By telling your family or registering for the Organ and Tissue Donor Registry, the doctors and your family are able to ensure all your wishes are carried out.

Surgical Director at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Transplant Center William Chapman joins us to clear up any myths about organ donation.

For more information, visit www.organdonor.gov or www.barnes-jewish.org/transplant.