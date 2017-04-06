Missing 12-year-old last seen getting off bus in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Family and friends are seeking the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing from St. Louis city.

Police say Hope Mason was last seen getting off of a bus near Lee & Euclid Avenue on Wednesday, April 5th. She is a student at Bush Middle School in south city.

Hope is 5’4″ and weighs 100 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt, Khaki cargo pants, a dark colored coat and black tennis shoes.

She was also carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information leading to Hope’s whereabouts, please call 911.