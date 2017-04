× Must-see: Baseball gets stuck to Yadier Molina’s chest protector during game

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – You’ve heard of the ‘hidden ball’ trick in baseball? Yadier Molina may have inadvertently invented the ‘hidden in plain sight’ trick during Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals catcher was attempting to snag a ball that bounced off the dirt when the ball stuck to his chest protector like both were made of Velcro.