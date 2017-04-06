Principal resigns after student reporters raise concerns

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – A recently hired principal at a Kansas high school has resigned before even starting her job. Her resignation followed a report questioning the authenticity of her credentials. But the report didn’t come from school officials – it came from the high school’s own student journalists. What started as a profile about their new high school principal ended in national attention.

Journalism students at PHS were writing an article about their new Principal, Dr. Amy Robertson. That’s when they found some things that didn’t quite add up.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that school board members voted Tuesday to accept Amy Robertson’s resignation as Pittsburg High School’s principal.

The main concern stemmed from her receiving her master’s and doctoral degrees from Corllins University an unaccredited, online school. Robertson says she received her degrees before the university lost accreditation.

“It’s really shocking to see how people interact with each other and how someone could think they would get away with something like that.” said student Patrick Sullivan.

“What we were just writing to give our community some information has turned into this big ordeal,” said Kalli Ponitske.

Superintendent Destry Brown praised the reporters with the student newspaper, The Booster Redux, saying: “Our kids ask questions and don’t just accept something because somebody told them.”

Brown says the district will likely make changes to its vetting process.

An anonymously circulated letter also raised questions about Robertson’s qualifications. Robertson is currently working in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Robertson declined to comment to KSNF on the students’ concerns about her credentials, saying those concerns are quote, “Not based on facts.”