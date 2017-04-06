Residents at senior living community save man’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of friends came to the rescue of a man who was having a heart attack and kept him alive until paramedics arrived.

On Wednesday, the Metro West Fire Protection District was called to the Meadows of Wildwood Senior Community. When they arrived, firefighters found a group of people at a monthly HOA meeting working on a man in his 60s who had suffered a heart attack and collapsed.

Group members trained in CPR sprang into action, doing chest compressions and using an AED unit to keep the man alive until first responders arrived. The patient was taken to a local hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

The senior community has CPR training every two years and plans to have a new class soon. The Metro West Fire Protection District offers training every month.