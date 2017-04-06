SSM Health Medical Minute: Baby Aspirin is reducing preeclampsia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new trend in pregnancy is seeing more women taking baby aspirin to reduce their health risk. The U.S. Preventative Task Force recommended women at high risk for the pregnancy complication known as preeclampsia should take low-dose aspiring daily after 12 weeks of pregnancy. It can reduce the risk of preeclampsia by 24 percent in women with a high risk of developing the condition.

While the government recommendations were made in 2014, physicians across the country are more actively suggesting this to their patients, including Dr. Michael Scharff, OB/GYN at SSM Health who treats patients with preeclampsia.

High blood pressure during pregnancy is called preeclampsia and can cause your pregnancy to become high-risk. Signs include headaches, change in vision, sharp abdominal pain and sudden weight gain. You may also experience swelling (edema) though this is also present in normal pregnancies.

Studies have shown that one 81 mg dose of aspirin a day after 12 weeks of gestation thorough delivery increases blood flow across the placenta and acts as an anti-inflammatory to reduce the recurrence of preeclampsia in concurrent pregnancies.

To find out more about SSM Health’s Maternal and Fetal Care locations click here.