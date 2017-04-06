STL Moms – Charlotte’s Closet

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Prom season is upon us, which means high school girls are actively searching for the perfect dress. But, prom dresses can be costly with dresses costly upwards of $300 to $400. Between the dress, tickets, hair, makeup, renting buses or limos, etc. Some families spent more than $1000.

Charlotte’s Closet was designed with the goal to cut the cost of a dress, but still look just as good. With this online shopping website, those seeking a dress can rent a dress for a cheaper price and then, return it back once they are done. If they fall in love with the dress, renters have the opportunity to become buyers.

Right now, with Fox 2, you can get $20 off your first rental of $75 or more with this promo code – 20OFF.

Founder of Charlotte’s Closet Jen Forman joins us for more on the trending, affordable styles of prom 2017.

For more information, visit www.charlottes-closet.com or www.stlmoms.com.