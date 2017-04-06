Washington University professor discusses IVF and insurance

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A recent study in the Journal of American Medicine revealed women who have insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization (IVF) are more likely to attempt IVF and have children. In Missouri, insurance is not required for IVF treatments; in Illinois, it is.

The average cost of a single IVF treatment ranges from $12,000 to $17,000; therefore, most women who do not have insurance will not attempt IVF after the first try due to the cost. As the price range changes, the success rate changes as well. IVF treatment success rate is 40 percent or higher for women under the age of 35, but decreases to 15 percent for women over the age of 40.

Associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine Emily Jungheim joins us for more information IVF and insurance.

For more information, visit www.fertility.wustl.edu.