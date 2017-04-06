Watch live: April the giraffe’s ‘significant change’ may signal imminent birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along. They say that there is a significant change in her shape. This suggests a new position for the calf. That means that the birth could come soon.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Thursday morning:

“Allysa’s morning report is of significant change in April’s shape. Her body/belly is much less beach balled, as the bulges have streamlined. Perhaps suggesting a new position of calf…we hope for launch sequence!”

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Wednesday night:

“Corey noted some changes this evening. April’s backend has some significant “bulging” occurring. Photo in comments. She was very “with it” but then became very distracted and as Corey put it, “would have walked right through me”. Though sounding intimidating; this behavior is what we will see – consistently – when in active labor. She will walk through her strong contractions and push push push.”

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

Learn more: AprilTheGiraffe.com