Wizard World Comic Con takes over the America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This weekend, April 7 to 9, The America’s Center will be host to the Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con, filled with cos-play, celebrity guest panels and magical demonstrations and workshops.

Attendees can expect to see starts such as Ian Somerhalder from ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ James Marsters from ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’ and the Weasley Twins from Harry Potter, James and Oliver Phelps.

On top of panels with attending actors, guests can take part in workshops and demonstrations such as Dale the Balloon Twister. He will be demonstrating wild balloon art.

Jerry Milani with the Wizard World Comic Con joins us for more information on this weekend’s magical event.

For more information, visit www.wizardworld.com.

