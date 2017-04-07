11-year-old boy kills himself after girlfriend fakes suicide on social media

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) _ Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.

Marquette police Capt. Michael Kohler said Thursday that the unnamed juvenile is being charged with telecommunication services-malicious use and using a computer to commit a crime.

Katrina Goss says her son, Tysen Benz, was found March 14 hanging by the neck in his room after seeing social media posts and texts that his 13-year-old girlfriend killed herself.

Goss says the girl and some friends orchestrated the prank and that Tysen replied over social media that he was going to kill himself.

Police would not release the age of the juvenile charged or comment on what relationship the person had with the boy.