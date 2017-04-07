Arts Pop: Farewell to Chuck Berry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- On Saturday, March 18, 2017, the “Father of Rock ‘n Roll,” St. Louisan Chuck Berry, died at the age of 90. The singer, songwriter, and guitarist was the man behind mega hits like “Maybellene,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson has covered Chuck Berry extensively over the years. He has a special memory with the Rock ‘n Roll star. On June 10, 2004, music legend Ray Charles died and Chuck Berry personally drove down to the Post-Dispatch office to talk about his “hero” Charles, sharing stories one-on-one with Kevin for more than 45 minutes.

A public viewing is being held Sunday at the Pageant on Delmar Boulevard so fans can pay their respects. It will run from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. A private funeral for family and friends will follow, which will be a more spiritual event than rock 'n roll.

A procession to the ceremony is expected to begin around 3:15pm.

For more Chuck Berry photos and stories, check out Sunday's A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.