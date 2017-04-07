Big Sports Properties propose largest complex in United States

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This week, Big Sports Properties revealed plans for a proposed new 50-acre multi-sport athletic complex in the Chesterfield Valley. The “PowerPlex” would be the largest indoor/outdoor sports complex in the United States.

The plan includes a 225,000 square foot, climate controlled dome featuring 2 fields and 12 hard courts, a 165,000 square foot, temporary dome featuring two turf fields for winter use and a 2,500 seat stadium adjacent to three turf fields. It will also feature a Youth Partnership Center, which will be home to sports and youth-focused non-profit organizations, as well as The Sinquefield Center for Human Development. This center will feature a state-of-the-art theatre with classrooms for lectures, video conferencing or team meetings.

This is a 100 percent privately financed project. It is funded through private investment, community donations and traditional lending and loan sources. Through the addition of the complex, the Chesterfield area can expect to be host to national and regional tournaments and experience an economic impact from the flow of athletic traffic.

Dan Buck from Big Sports Properties and one of the people behind the project joins us for more information on the proposed new multi-sport complex.

For more information, visit www.POWERplexSTL.com.