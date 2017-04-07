Chelsea Clinton brings inspiring message to Creve Coeur grade school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – When you hear the name “Clinton,” the former president or secretary of state might come to mind. But it is their daughter who is generating buzz in the St. Louis area.

Chelsea Clinton visited Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School in Creve Coeur Friday afternoon to speak to students about her latest book, “It’s Your World.”

The visit is part of an eight-city tour to promote the book.

“It’s Your World” encourages young people to think big on a variety of global issues, including poverty, women’s rights, education, and the environment.

Clinton told a crowd of students and parents that her perspective on life has been shaped by her experiences in Little Rock, Arkansas, the White House, and her travels around the world.

Administrators with Saul Mirowitz said the lessons featured in “It’s Your World” fall in line with the lessons taught at the school.

Zoe Shacham, an eighth grade student, said she was excited to hear Clinton speak.

“She motivates you to make the world a better place. She motivates you to get your voice heard out there,” she said.

School leaders said they were honored to have Clinton speak to students.

“I remember when she was a 12-year-old living in the White House. So I think of her as a kid, and now, here she is,” said Cheryl Maayan, head of Saul Mirowitz. “And now she has a doctorate and kids of her own, speaking to students who were the same age she was when she was being exposed to amazing things happening in the world.”