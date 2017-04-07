× Chuck Berry’s family offers dedicated fans a chance to attend funeral

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Father of Rock and Roll is being remembered in St. Louis this weekend. Chuck Berry’s family says that there is high interest in attending the Celebration of Life at the Pageant Theatre in the Delmar Loop. They are offering hundreds of fans a chance to attend the ceremony at 1pm.

Public passes for Chuck Berry’s Celebration of Life will be available for the first 300 fans in line beginning at 11:30am. The pass pickup line and distribution will begin at 11:30am on Sunday, April 9 outside of The Pageant located at 6161 Delmar Blvd. Once 300 passes are distributed, that will be the end of distribution.

Funeral services for Chuck Berry will be held Sunday, April 9th. However, the first salute, which people can take part in from wherever they are, will happen April 8th. Fans are encouraged to raise their glass in a celebratory toast to Berry at 10 p.m. Saturday night. For many years, that was the time Berry took the stage in the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill. An event will be held at the popular Delmar Loop establishment owned by Berry`s longtime friend, Joe Edwards.

Berry died on March 18th at his home outside of St. Charles. He was 90-years-old. Sunday, a public viewing will be held at The Pageant from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Fans may begin lining up at 5 a.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1 p.m. The procession to the cemetery will happen around 3:15 Sunday afternoon.

In addition to the toast, fans are encouraged to share photos of the tribute to social media using the hashtag #ToastToChuck.

The Berry Family is very appreciative of the thousands of friends and fans that have shown their support during this difficult time. The family believes that Chuck would have encouraged individuals to provide either their time or a generous donation to the St. Louis organizations in his memory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following charities.