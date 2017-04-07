Comedian Justin Willman returns to hometown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis native and Ladue Horton-Watkins High School graduate Justin Willman started magic and comedy after an accident where he broke both of his arms. Now, Willman is bringing his “Fake Believe Tour” back to his hometown.

Willman’s career has taken him all across the board of the comedy scene. He has been featured on The Tonight Show, Ellen, Comedy Central and spent four years as the host of Cupcake Wars on Food Network.

Comedian and magician Jusin Wiillman joins us for more on his magic tricks and his upcoming show at the Helium Comedy Club.

For more information, visit www.st-louisheliumcomedy.com.

Justin Willman

Tonight (4/7) and Tomorrow (4/8)

7:30pm and 10pm

Helium Comedy Club in the Galleria