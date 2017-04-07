Crime Victim Rights week focuses on re-building trust

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This week is Crime Victim Rights week and St. Louis Police are focusing on re-building trust in the officers and breaking down the idea of being fearful of police.

According to the mother of two unsolved murder victims, the way to change the 20-year high murder rate is to do away with the threat of “snitches get stitches.” There is a fear of retribution for those who speak up with information about crimes. In order to solve crimes, police need the assistance from the community, but if there is a fear and mistrust of police, criminal issues go unsolved and victim’s never feel the comfort or safe.

In an effort to re-build that trust, St. Louis police offer outreach programs, support networks for victims and allow the community to get to know the police patrolling the area. This is an attempt to get back to community-based policing.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson joins us for more on Crime Victim Rights week.