Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND APRIL 8-9, 2017
.
This is easy this weekend…a large dome of high pressure hanging over the middle of the nation and drifting to the east…the southerly flow is back all weekend long…the warmer weather direction…lets do a top 10 weekend:
Saturday…Plenty of sun…windy in the afternoon…a chilly start but 70 for the afternoon.
Sunday…Partly sunny and windy and warm…79 for the high
.
Monday a cool front works in…pacific based air…mostly cloudy with a few scattered storms…looking limited..72 for the high.
.
Long range for Easter Sunday…sunrise 6:24…lots of clouds for the day with a few…limited scattered showers…maybe a storm…upper 60’s to near 70 degrees…plenty of time to let this play out