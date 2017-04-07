Family, friends prepare to say goodbye to Chuck Berry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI)-Funeral services for Chuck Berry will be held Sunday, April 9th. However, the first salute, which people can take part in from wherever they are, will happen April 8th.

Fans are encouraged to raise their glass in a celebratory toast to Berry at 10 p.m. Saturday night. For many years, that was the time Berry took the stage in the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill.

An event will be held at the popular Delmar Loop establishment owned by Berry`s longtime friend, Joe Edwards.

In addition to the toast, fans are encouraged to share photos of the tribute to social media using the hashtag #ToastToChuck.

Berry died on March 18th at his home outside of St. Charles. He was 90-years-old.

Sunday, a public viewing will be held at The Pageant from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Fans may begin lining up at 5 a.m.

A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1 p.m. Due to limited seating, it will be for family and friends only.

The procession to the cemetery will happen around 3:15 Sunday afternoon.