HGTV’s Shannon Quimby visits St. Charles Home Show

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This weekend is the annual Builders St. Charles Home Show and it is demonstrating ‘Do it Yourself (DIY)’ and ‘Repurposing.’

Guests can expect to see demonstrations from vendors on home decorating and design, giveaways and opportunities to purchase decorative items such as HGTV’s Shannon Quimby with salvaging home items and turning them into decorative pieces such as a table runner or name place holders.

HGTV Alumni and “Salvage Design Expert” Shannon Quimby joins us for more on her appearance at this weekend’s home show in St. Charles.

For more information, visit www.STLHomeShow.com.

13th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show

St. Charles Convention Center

Friday (4/7) and Saturday (4/8) from 11am to 8pm

Sunday from 11am to 5pm