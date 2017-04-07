× Kansas City examines settlement with worker known as Dr. H2O

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City legal advisers are recommending a settlement with a longtime water employee known as Dr. H2O for his educational videos and visits to schools to teach children about water quality.

The Kansas City Star reports that the city council will consider next week the Law Department’s recommendation that Wilbur Dunnell be paid $557,567. Dunnell, who is black, alleged in the lawsuit that he was discriminated against based on his race. He’s a chemist and longtime supervisor with the Water Services lab division.

The settlement would avoid a trial, resolve any potential liability and attorneys’ fees, and Dunnell would retire.

In March, the city settled a different water employee’s claim of a sexually hostile workplace for $500,000. A third water services chemist has a lawsuit pending in Jackson County.

Information from: The Kansas City Star